Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $265.00 price objective on the software company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ADSK. StockNews.com downgraded Autodesk from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, November 17th. HSBC initiated coverage on Autodesk in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a hold rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Autodesk from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Autodesk from $215.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $238.40.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $257.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $55.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.55. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $188.38 and a fifty-two week high of $257.63.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total transaction of $67,227.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,539.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,829,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total value of $67,227.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,539.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,224 shares of company stock valued at $7,890,468. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,762 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the software company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,081 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 9,760 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

