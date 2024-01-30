Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $100.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.82% from the stock’s previous close.

MCHP has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

NASDAQ MCHP traded down $1.63 on Tuesday, reaching $85.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,853,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,345,107. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.00 and its 200-day moving average is $82.88. Microchip Technology has a 1-year low of $68.75 and a 1-year high of $94.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.67.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). Microchip Technology had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $193,914.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,591.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 11.2% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $274,266,959,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.0% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 12,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

