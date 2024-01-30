Roth Capital Weighs in on Clearfield, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Clearfield in a report released on Monday, January 29th. Roth Capital analyst S. Searle now forecasts that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Clearfield’s current full-year earnings is ($0.54) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Clearfield’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Get Clearfield alerts:

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. Clearfield had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $49.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 47.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CLFD. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CLFD

Clearfield Trading Up 5.8 %

CLFD opened at $27.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $405.18 million, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.35. Clearfield has a 1-year low of $22.91 and a 1-year high of $73.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearfield

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Clearfield by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Clearfield in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Clearfield by 140.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 854 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Clearfield in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Clearfield in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. 66.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clearfield

(Get Free Report)

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.