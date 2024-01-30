Royal Bank of Canada Raises Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target to $309.00

Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $290.00 to $309.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on V. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $290.55.

Get Visa alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Visa

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $273.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $502.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95. Visa has a 12 month low of $208.76 and a 12 month high of $275.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $260.58 and its 200 day moving average is $247.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that Visa will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,707 shares of company stock worth $32,183,621 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visa

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in Visa by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 3,143 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP increased its position in shares of Visa by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parker Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 925 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.