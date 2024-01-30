Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) Shares Down 4.5%

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.16 and last traded at $6.20. Approximately 1,117,444 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 10,442,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.49.

Rumble Stock Down 6.2 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 0.76.

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.82 million. Rumble had a negative net margin of 109.39% and a negative return on equity of 30.48%. Equities research analysts expect that Rumble Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rumble

About Rumble

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Solano Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rumble during the third quarter worth $51,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rumble during the third quarter worth $53,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rumble during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rumble during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Rumble by 603.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 14,629 shares during the period. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators. It also operates locals.com, a subscription platform for creators and subscribers to engage through VOD, podcasts, live chat, polls, and community discussions; and Rumble Advertising Center (RAC), an online advertising management exchange.

