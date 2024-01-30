Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Trading Down 5.9%

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.23 and last traded at $4.27. 662,150 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 3,091,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SABR has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Sabre from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America upgraded Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sabre in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

Sabre Trading Down 5.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.27.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $740.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.52 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Sabre Co. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sean E. Menke sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $221,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,567,340 shares in the company, valued at $6,943,316.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Sabre during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 147.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 63.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabre in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sabre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Featured Articles

