Safe Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $72.83 Million (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. Safe has a market cap of $72.83 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can now be bought for approximately $3.50 or 0.00008063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Safe has traded up 88.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.59 or 0.00128240 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00041569 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00022233 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000101 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 3.46643631 USD and is up 85.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

