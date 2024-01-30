Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Holdings Lifted by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,062 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $36,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $110,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,400,805 shares of company stock worth $363,246,745 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $287.61. 873,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,336,787. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.48, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.65 and a fifty-two week high of $289.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.86.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. StockNews.com upgraded Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Salesforce from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.64.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

