Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.200-1.300 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.8 billion-$1.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.8 billion. Sanmina also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.20-1.30 EPS.

Sanmina Stock Up 35.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SANM traded up $18.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,265,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,382. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sanmina has a 1-year low of $43.40 and a 1-year high of $69.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.73 and its 200-day moving average is $52.82.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.15. Sanmina had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sanmina will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on SANM. StockNews.com downgraded Sanmina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Sanmina in a report on Friday, December 15th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SANM

Institutional Trading of Sanmina

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SANM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Sanmina by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sanmina by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,033 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sanmina Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.