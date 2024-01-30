SAP (NYSE:SAP) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SAP. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $179.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet raised shares of SAP from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on SAP from $156.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SAP has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $181.50.
SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.17). SAP had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that SAP will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in SAP by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 21,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,254,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in SAP by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 14,904 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 6,362 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in SAP in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SAP by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in SAP in the fourth quarter worth $270,000. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.
