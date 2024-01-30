Sapphire Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $14.72 Million (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 30th. Over the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. Sapphire has a total market cap of $14.72 million and $1,318.66 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for $0.0091 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,324.50 or 0.05343026 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00083425 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00027596 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00014247 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00022098 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00007047 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,630,430,809 coins and its circulating supply is 1,609,801,386 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

