Sarah Fromson Buys 13,130 Shares of Baronsmead Second Venture Trust (LON:BMD) Stock

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust (LON:BMD – Get Free Report) insider Sarah Fromson bought 13,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 61 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of £8,009.30 ($10,182.18).

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

LON:BMD traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 56.50 ($0.72). The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,041. The stock has a market cap of £204.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -807.14 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 53.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 54.66. Baronsmead Second Venture Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 49.60 ($0.63) and a 52-week high of GBX 64 ($0.81).

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a GBX 2.25 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Baronsmead Second Venture Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7,142.86%.

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust Company Profile

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust plc is a venture capital trust managed by ISIS Equity Partners LLP. It invests in a portfolio of unquoted companies in the United Kingdom. The trust primarily invests in the media, business services, consumer, information technology support services, technology-enabled companies, and healthcare sectors.

