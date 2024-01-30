Savant Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 122,242.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $878,644,000 after acquiring an additional 13,427,079 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $635,274,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in General Electric by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,490,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,639,533,000 after buying an additional 7,157,356 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in General Electric by 106,570.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,248,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $686,426,000 after buying an additional 6,242,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $418,951,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $131.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $142.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.35. General Electric has a 52-week low of $79.47 and a 52-week high of $132.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.85.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. General Electric's revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

