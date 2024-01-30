Savant Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 14.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,067 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,570,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,919,870,000 after buying an additional 858,922 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,296,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,431,517,000 after buying an additional 7,878,833 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,034,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,489,314,000 after buying an additional 225,065 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,873,696,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 114,228.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,469,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,544,751,000 after acquiring an additional 21,451,006 shares during the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.41.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,255. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 13,571 shares of company stock worth $672,994 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE BMY opened at $49.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $48.25 and a twelve month high of $75.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.59 and its 200 day moving average is $55.56.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 60.91%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

