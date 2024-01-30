Savant Capital LLC Has $46.97 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Savant Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 905,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,641 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Savant Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Savant Capital LLC owned about 0.14% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $46,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 10,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. TrueWealth Financial Partners grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. TrueWealth Financial Partners now owns 222,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,567,000 after purchasing an additional 9,339 shares during the period. Pioneer Wealth Management Group grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 473,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,539,000 after purchasing an additional 16,312 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEU opened at $55.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.77. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $56.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.