Savant Capital LLC Purchases 1,209 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 333.3% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 57.4% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.2 %

Texas Instruments stock opened at $166.04 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $188.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.84 and its 200 day moving average is $162.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 73.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.58.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

