Savant Capital LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG)

Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,073,000. Savant Capital LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTWG. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Sutton Place Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000.

VTWG stock opened at $183.30 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $148.12 and a one year high of $187.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.35 million, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $175.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.4797 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

