Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Sets New 1-Year High at $5.29

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.29 and last traded at $5.24, with a volume of 145113 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on SVRA. Guggenheim began coverage on Savara in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Savara in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Savara Stock Up 4.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 18.98, a current ratio of 18.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.85.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Equities analysts predict that Savara Inc will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nevan C. Elam sold 93,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total value of $442,000.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at $105,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Savara news, CEO Matthew Pauls sold 84,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $395,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,302,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,135,594.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nevan C. Elam sold 93,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total value of $442,000.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 187,843 shares of company stock worth $884,741. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Savara

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SVRA. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Savara during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Savara in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Savara in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Savara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Savara in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

Featured Stories

