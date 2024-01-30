Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,811 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,811 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills in the second quarter worth about $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 573.8% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

General Mills Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:GIS opened at $64.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.60. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 57.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

