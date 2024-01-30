Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $53.20, but opened at $48.88. Schlumberger shares last traded at $49.11, with a volume of 8,720,630 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $327,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,902,476.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $1,944,699.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 386,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,504,523.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $327,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,902,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,071 shares of company stock worth $5,946,077 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Societe Generale started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.31.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $68.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.65.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,080,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,116,107,000 after buying an additional 19,885,771 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,008,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 200.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,736,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $527,173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,158,943 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,919,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $286,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182,706 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,056,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $469,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,506 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

