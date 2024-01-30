Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) Short Interest Update

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 584,200 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the December 31st total of 502,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 218,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scholastic

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Scholastic by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Scholastic by 1.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Scholastic by 19.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Scholastic by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on SCHL. StockNews.com raised shares of Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Scholastic from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Scholastic Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:SCHL traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.56. 19,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,965. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.71. Scholastic has a fifty-two week low of $30.50 and a fifty-two week high of $47.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.20). Scholastic had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $562.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Scholastic will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Scholastic Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.69%.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children's books, eBooks, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and fair channels, and trade channel.

