Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Now Covered by Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.38.

NASDAQ SDGR opened at $28.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.94. Schrödinger has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $59.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 50.45 and a beta of 1.60.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.17). Schrödinger had a net margin of 22.16% and a negative return on equity of 24.03%. The company had revenue of $42.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Schrödinger will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schrödinger by 1.0% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 113,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,682,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Schrödinger by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Schrödinger by 66.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Schrödinger by 11.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

