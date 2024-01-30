Security Financial Services INC. Has $214,000 Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Security Financial Services INC. lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 87.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,408,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after buying an additional 21,457 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 136.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 27,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after buying an additional 15,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $109.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $65.58 and a one year high of $109.02. The company has a market cap of $489.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.23, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 86.53%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVO. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Argus began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.25.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

