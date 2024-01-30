Security Financial Services INC. Has $290,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Security Financial Services INC. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 43.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,876,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 21,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 136,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,864,000 after buying an additional 41,464 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $56.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.91. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $44.04 and a 52-week high of $56.47. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

