Security Financial Services INC. Invests $276,000 in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV)

Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LGOV. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter worth $49,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF in the third quarter worth $50,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF in the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 5,126.9% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 6,870 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:LGOV opened at $21.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.09. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $23.55.

The First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (LGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of US government bonds with an average duration of eight or more years. The fund seeks current income with a focus on capital preservation.

