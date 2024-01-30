Security Financial Services INC. Takes Position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OMFL. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1,850.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 5,975.0% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:OMFL opened at $50.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.