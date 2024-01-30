Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Lifted to “Outperform” at Oppenheimer

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $50.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 39.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.86.

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $35.75 on Tuesday. Sensata Technologies has a 1 year low of $30.56 and a 1 year high of $54.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.76. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1,389.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 235.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 71.6% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

