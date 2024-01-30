Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Shares Gap Up to $35.75

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.75, but opened at $37.18. Sensata Technologies shares last traded at $36.96, with a volume of 367,723 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ST shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.86.

The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.76.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.65%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 774,136 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,364,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 833,577 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,387,000 after purchasing an additional 249,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

