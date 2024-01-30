ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Given New $896.00 Price Target at Citigroup

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $862.00 to $896.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $780.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of ServiceNow from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $765.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $750.93.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $787.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $703.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $620.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $161.47 billion, a PE ratio of 92.68, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.05. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $405.37 and a 1-year high of $788.05.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total value of $34,500.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,938. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total value of $34,500.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,938. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 69 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.78, for a total transaction of $43,730.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,677,720.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,138 shares of company stock valued at $5,996,196 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 96,156.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,469,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,189,077,000 after buying an additional 23,444,979 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,753,781 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,923,653,000 after purchasing an additional 122,577 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in ServiceNow by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,630,812,000 after purchasing an additional 158,165 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,071,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,745,763,000 after buying an additional 288,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,060,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,281,477,000 after buying an additional 126,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

