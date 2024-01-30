Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Given New $360.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

SHW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $352.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Argus raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $274.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $311.22.

NYSE:SHW opened at $308.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $78.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.14. Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $205.43 and a 52-week high of $314.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.84.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,251,881.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $4,429,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 2,978 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 170,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,118,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 182.2% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after buying an additional 6,909 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

