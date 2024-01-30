Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

SHOP has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.28.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $83.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.72. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $39.02 and a fifty-two week high of $83.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.92 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 7.23.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. On average, analysts predict that Shopify will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shopify

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 64,164,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,998,476,000 after buying an additional 1,419,749 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Shopify by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,926,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,233,344,000 after acquiring an additional 634,883 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $414,365,000. Scge Management L.P. increased its holdings in Shopify by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 8,486,491 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $548,227,000 after acquiring an additional 79,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Shopify by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 7,104,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $389,052,000 after acquiring an additional 299,788 shares in the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

