Short Interest in Almirall, S.A. (OTCMKTS:LBTSF) Expands By 12.5%

Almirall, S.A. (OTCMKTS:LBTSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,000 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the December 31st total of 96,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Almirall Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:LBTSF remained flat at $9.51 on Tuesday. Almirall has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $10.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.58.
Almirall Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Almirall
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Does UPS stock going down present an opportunity?
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- The truth behind Williams-Sonoma stock drop
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Is Airbnb a buy on fee increase, international growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Almirall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almirall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.