Short Interest in Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) Decreases By 17.9%

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the December 31st total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Astrotech by 22.3% in the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 52,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Astrotech during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Astrotech during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Astrotech by 173.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 100,589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

ASTC traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $7.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,674. Astrotech has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $15.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of -0.18.

Astrotech ( NASDAQ:ASTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The aerospace company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative net margin of 881.71% and a negative return on equity of 21.46%. The business had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter.

Astrotech Corporation operates as a mass spectrometry company worldwide. It owns and licenses the intellectual property related to the Astrotech Mass Spectrometer Technology, a platform mass spectrometry technology. The company also develops TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer-based explosive trace detector to replace the explosives trace detectors used at airports, cargo and other secured facilities, and borders.

