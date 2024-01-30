Short Interest in Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) Drops By 14.5%

Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the December 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Atico Mining Trading Down 6.7 %
Shares of ATCMF stock opened at $0.09 on Tuesday. Atico Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.10.
Atico Mining Company Profile
