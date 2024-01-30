Short Interest in Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) Drops By 14.5%

Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the December 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Atico Mining Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of ATCMF stock opened at $0.09 on Tuesday. Atico Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.10.

Atico Mining Company Profile

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its holds interest in the El Roble mine located in Department of Choco, Colombia; and the La Plata project located in Ecuador.

