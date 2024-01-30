Short Interest in Atlas Arteria Limited (OTCMKTS:MAQAF) Decreases By 7.3%

Atlas Arteria Limited (OTCMKTS:MAQAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,891,900 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the December 31st total of 2,041,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,702.7 days.

Atlas Arteria Stock Performance

Shares of MAQAF stock opened at $3.71 on Tuesday. Atlas Arteria has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $5.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.78.

About Atlas Arteria

Atlas Arteria Limited owns, develops, and operates toll roads. It holds a 13.4% interest in 22-kilometer toll road investors partnership II (TRIP II), the concessionaire for Dulles Greenway toll road located in Virginia, the United States. The company was formerly known as Macquarie Atlas Roads Limited and changed its name to Atlas Arteria Limited in May 2018.

