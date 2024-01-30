Short Interest in Atlas Arteria Limited (OTCMKTS:MAQAF) Decreases By 7.3%

Atlas Arteria Limited (OTCMKTS:MAQAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,891,900 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the December 31st total of 2,041,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,702.7 days.
Atlas Arteria Stock Performance
Shares of MAQAF stock opened at $3.71 on Tuesday. Atlas Arteria has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $5.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.78.
About Atlas Arteria
