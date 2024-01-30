Short Interest in ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Drops By 16.4%

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,600 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the December 31st total of 201,700 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

ATN International Price Performance

ATNI stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.47. The stock had a trading volume of 9,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,352. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.67. ATN International has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $50.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

ATN International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from ATN International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATN International

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATN International in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in ATN International by 2.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in ATN International by 39.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its stake in ATN International by 14.4% during the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 15,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of ATN International by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. 66.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to retail and business customers worldwide. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. It offers mobile, data, and voice services; handsets and accessories; high-speed broadband, voice, video, and fixed services, as well as fiber broadband and managed IT services; wholesale roaming, site maintenance, and international long-distance services, as well as leases critical network infrastructure, including towers and transport facilities; and information technology services, such as network, application, infrastructure, and hosting services.

Further Reading

