Short Interest in B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK) Increases By 15.8%

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,000 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the December 31st total of 109,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

Get B. Riley Financial Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 alerts:

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Stock Performance

RILYK stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,351. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.66. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $23.45.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Dividend Announcement

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.3438 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

(Get Free Report)

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.