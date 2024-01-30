Short Interest in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Expands By 28.5%

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 605,200 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the December 31st total of 471,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 925,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Barnes & Noble Education Stock Performance

NYSE:BNED opened at $0.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average of $1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $49.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.96. Barnes & Noble Education has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $610.38 million during the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 51.88% and a negative net margin of 6.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on BNED shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a report on Friday, January 12th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1.25 price objective (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Barnes & Noble Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th.

Institutional Trading of Barnes & Noble Education

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNED. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 390.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 774,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 616,984 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,452,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 374,083 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 126.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 430,835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 240,836 shares during the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,126,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 249.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 222,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

About Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

