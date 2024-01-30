Short Interest in Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:BXRBF) Declines By 7.4%

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:BXRBF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,927,900 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the December 31st total of 4,243,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BXRBF opened at $6.30 on Tuesday. Bendigo and Adelaide Bank has a 12-month low of $5.56 and a 12-month high of $6.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.83.
About Bendigo and Adelaide Bank
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bendigo and Adelaide Bank
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- The truth behind Williams-Sonoma stock drop, time to buy the dip?
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Is Airbnb a buy on fee increase, international growth?
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- AppLovin stock breaks out: App’tizing momentum ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bendigo and Adelaide Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.