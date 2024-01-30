Short Interest in Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:BXRBF) Declines By 7.4%

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:BXRBF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,927,900 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the December 31st total of 4,243,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BXRBF opened at $6.30 on Tuesday. Bendigo and Adelaide Bank has a 12-month low of $5.56 and a 12-month high of $6.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.83.

About Bendigo and Adelaide Bank

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited provides banking and financial products and services to retail customers and small to medium sized businesses in Australia. The company operates through Consumer, Business and Agribusiness, and Corporate segments. It offers a range of products and services, including personal and business banking, financial planning, commercial mortgages and unsecured loans, investment products, insurance, and superannuation.

