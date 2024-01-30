Short Interest in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Expands By 10.0%

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,290,000 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the December 31st total of 2,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 348,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.4 days. Currently, 15.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Big 5 Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Big 5 Sporting Goods alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:BGFV traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.24. 162,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,688. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.59 million, a P/E ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 2.49. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $10.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $239.89 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Big 5 Sporting Goods will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Big 5 Sporting Goods

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGFV. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 7.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,515,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,880,000 after buying an additional 99,963 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,102,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,913,000 after acquiring an additional 21,192 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 733,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,582,000 after acquiring an additional 42,894 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 515,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 68,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 472,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 36,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. The company also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.