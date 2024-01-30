Short Interest in Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Drops By 16.5%

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the December 31st total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Calfrac Well Services Trading Down 1.0 %

OTCMKTS CFWFF opened at $3.94 on Tuesday. Calfrac Well Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.74 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.75.

Get Calfrac Well Services alerts:

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.