Short Interest in Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Drops By 16.5%

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the December 31st total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Calfrac Well Services Trading Down 1.0 %
OTCMKTS CFWFF opened at $3.94 on Tuesday. Calfrac Well Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.74 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.75.
Calfrac Well Services Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Calfrac Well Services
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- The truth behind Williams-Sonoma stock drop, time to buy the dip?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Is Airbnb a buy on fee increase, international growth?
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- AppLovin stock breaks out: App’tizing momentum ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.