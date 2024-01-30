Short Interest in China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) Expands By 20.4%

China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,307,700 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the December 31st total of 1,915,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

China Literature Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CHLLF opened at $3.29 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.30 and a 200-day moving average of $3.62. China Literature has a twelve month low of $3.29 and a twelve month high of $5.43.

Get China Literature alerts:

China Literature Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

China Literature Limited, an investment holding company, operates an online literature platform in the People's Republic of China. The company promotes intellectual properties primarily through its online literature platforms, such as QQ Reading and Qidian; and New Classics Media, a film and TV drama series production house.

Receive News & Ratings for China Literature Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Literature and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.