Short Interest in Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Rises By 25.6%

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 389,600 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the December 31st total of 310,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 455,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DANOY has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised Danone from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Danone from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Danone from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Danone Trading Up 1.5 %

Danone Company Profile

Shares of DANOY opened at $13.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.21. Danone has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, North America, China, North Asia, the Oceania, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters.

