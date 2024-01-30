Short Interest in First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) Grows By 26.7%

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the December 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

First Savings Financial Group Stock Up 0.4 %

First Savings Financial Group stock opened at $17.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.70 million, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.71. First Savings Financial Group has a twelve month low of $11.74 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.24 and a 200-day moving average of $15.82.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.70 million. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Savings Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.46%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First Savings Financial Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in First Savings Financial Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Savings Financial Group by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in First Savings Financial Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.47% of the company’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

