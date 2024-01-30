Short Interest in Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MHCUF) Increases By 20.0%

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MHCUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of MHCUF opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $14.06 and a one year high of $18.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.55.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.0492 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%.

About Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, and Illinois, including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.

