Short Interest in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Expands By 14.4%

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,310,000 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the December 31st total of 8,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $6.00 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $3.90 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.02.

Get Grupo Televisa S.A.B. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Stock Down 1.3 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the second quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 181.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.47% of the company’s stock.

TV traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $3.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 638,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.69. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $6.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.43.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative return on equity of 10.26% and a negative net margin of 19.27%. On average, research analysts predict that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking Mexico and internationally. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription services, as well as sales local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.