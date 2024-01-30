Short Interest in Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IMQCF) Grows By 28.9%

Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IMQCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,691,200 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the December 31st total of 1,311,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th.
Colonial is a Spanish listed REIT company (SOCIMI), leader in the European Prime office market with presence in the main business areas of Barcelona, Madrid, and Paris with a prime office portfolio of more than 1 million sqm of GLA and assets under management with a value of more than 12bn.
