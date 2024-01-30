Short Interest in Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCY) Increases By 19.5%

Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 214,800 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the December 31st total of 179,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 223,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Innovative Eyewear Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ LUCY traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.42. The company had a trading volume of 11,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,152. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.55. Innovative Eyewear has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $5.50.

Innovative Eyewear (NASDAQ:LUCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter. Innovative Eyewear had a negative return on equity of 97.70% and a negative net margin of 1,017.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovative Eyewear

Innovative Eyewear Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Innovative Eyewear stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative Eyewear, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LUCY Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.47% of Innovative Eyewear at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Eyewear, Inc develops and sells smart eyeglasses and sunglasses. The company's flagship product is Lucyd Lyte glasses that enable the wearer to listen to music, take and make calls, and use voice assistants to perform various smartphone tasks hands-free. It also offers Vyrb, a social media application that enables the user to receive and send posts through Lucyd Lyte smart glasses with voice.

