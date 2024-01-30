Short Interest in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Grows By 19.6%

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,160,000 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the December 31st total of 6,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,952,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MCHI traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,170,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,274,887. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.82. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12-month low of $35.58 and a 12-month high of $55.02.

iShares MSCI China ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.994 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHI. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 80.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

