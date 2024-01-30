Short Interest in Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSPHF) Decreases By 15.7%

Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSPHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the December 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Kissei Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KSPHF opened at $22.88 on Tuesday. Kissei Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $20.89 and a 52 week high of $22.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.50.

Kissei Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Kissei Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products primarily in Japan. The company offers Kalogra tablets, for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; Tabuneos capsules for the treatment of microscopic polyangiitis and granulomatous polyangiitis; Minirin Melt OD tablets; Malizeb tablets; Tavaris tablets for the treatment of chronic idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura; Beova tablets for the treatment of overactive bladder treatment; and Darbepoetin Alfa BS injection JCR for the treatment of renal anemia.

